COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have seen them on social media by now – pictures of Alex Murdaugh purportedly taken from a device inside a South Carolina jail. But what are they and where did they come from?

The images are part of a security measure for South Carolina Department of Correction inmates when they sign into their accounts on issued tablets. A snapshot is taken to ensure inmates are using their devices appropriately and not lending them to others to prevent criminal activity.

“The inmate does not have control of the photo, and they are not selfies,” the department said in a statement. “They are also not Facetiming or video chatting.”

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said it released the security photos through a request under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. After review, SCDC determined that the photos were taken for security purposes and are not considered public.

“The agency has a long-standing policy not to allow photos of inmates to be taken or distributed except the one on the inmate face sheet on our public website,” SCDC said.

The department also said it does not believe victims should be subjected to seeing their offenders in news coverage or on social media, except for their official inmate photo.

Tablets issued by the Dept. of Corrections are not iPads. They are designed for correctional use and provided by SCDC’s communications partner, ViaPath. Tablets are preloaded with offerings that allow inmates to take classes, read books, subscribe to pre-approved programming and receive messages from the institution.

Devices can also be used to make monitored and recorded telephone calls to family members.