COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday at all state buildings, grounds, and military installations.

The governor requested that flags be lowered in memory of Officer Matthew Logan Hare of the Easley Police Department in honor of his “selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Hare, 22, was killed on Aug. 2 when he was hit by an Amtrak train while attempting to save a person who was experiencing a mental health crisis on the railroad tracks.

Hare’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. A procession will be held the morning of the funeral, according to WSPA.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation.