COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE (WSPA) – Wofford Women’s Basketball Team traveled to France Monday for a 10-day excursion where they will play two games, see historical attractions, and pay respects to a fallen Wofford graduate.

While in France, the team toured historical WWII sites featuring stops along Utah Beach and Omaha Beach, sites of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

(Source: Wofford College)

While visiting the American Military Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, they paid their respects to Lt. Fred Gillespie.

According to Wofford, Lt. Gillespie was a 1942 Wofford graduate, a member of the 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action on June 6, 1944.

The Terriers are expected to return to America on August 10.