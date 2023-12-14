HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday by Horry County police after she and another person allegedly held a woman against her will and assaulted her during an argument about a fake gun.

Crystal Michelle Rouse was charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob and kidnapping and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where online records show she is being held on bonds totaling $25,000.

The identity of the second suspect in the Nov. 22 incident at a building on Brassfield Court near Longs has not been identified by authorities.

According to warrants obtained by News13, the victim suffered cuts to her head, broken bones in her hand and bruising to her body during the incident, which took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. The victim tried to flee several times but was pulled back into the building by Rouse and the unidentified person, who locked the doors to keep her from escaping.

According to an An Horry County police report, the woman told officers she was assaulted for more than an hour before they arrived. She told police that she was hit with a pool cue, some wood and an object used to clean a pool table during an argument about whether she had stolen a fake gun belonging to the suspects.

The victim also told officers that she was pepper sprayed and told medical staff she believed she lost consciousness once or twice, the police report said. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.