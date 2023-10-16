MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman injured last week in a stabbing on Nance Street in Myrtle Beach has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Starlet Renae Jackson, 59, died from injuries suffered in Wednesday’s assault, which happened in the 800 block of Nance Street. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, two officers and EMS workers found her in a vehicle with cuts on her face. She was still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questions.

She was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple devices.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

