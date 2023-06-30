ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Senior Solicitor Jenny Desch says in her opinion, an all-male Supreme Court in South Carolina deliberating on women’s rights may not be a bad thing.

“I know most people want to hear a woman up there, and you’re going to get a different answer,” she said. “And I don’t know that that’s significantly true.”

However, she believes representation of any kind does help.

“People of color, women, men, you know, someone who might have another adversity,” Desch said. “Maybe they’re gay, straight. Any time you have an opportunity, just insight experienced someone who’s had trauma.”

On Tuesday, five male supreme court justices heard arguments from the state and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, about a six-week abortion ban bill Gov. Henry McMaster signed.

Planned Parenthood argues the legislation is similar to the abortion bill the state’s Supreme Court denied in January. The state argues the bill is different.

The hearing raised questions about whether five men should make decisions about women’s health.

“I think certainly something with a pregnancy issue, you’re going to get certain insights, arguably from women that you would not get from men,” Desch said. “However, that’s not to presuppose that every woman has been or will get pregnant. And so when those arguments are made, it’s kind of hard to differentiate that a woman who has not physically had a baby does not give them a different insight than their male counterparts.”

Desch says it ultimately starts with having more representation on the legislative floor. More people with different experiences are able to offer insight before the laws are created — then Desch says it goes all the way up to the highest court.

“Then you have to trust that the five people in the supreme court can relate to how the arguments are being made and what words are being used,” she said.