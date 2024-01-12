YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents announced charges against a 31-year-old woman Thursday for obstruction of justice.

According to a warrant, agents say they charged Maria Shanisha Hicklin on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Heath allegedly aided, concealed, and harbored Antonio Heath. Officials said Heath was a fugitive from justice between July 27, 2013, and Dec. 1, 2013.

Law enforcement sought Heath in connection to a July 23, 2023 murder in Chester. Officials said Hicklin talked voluntarily several times while concealing her identity and police efforts to locate Health.

Law enforcement said they told Hicklin about Heath’s warrants.

They said Hicklin visited Heath numerous times, including out-of-state trips. Authorities say Hicklin helped Heath with financial support and the use of her home and cars.

Law enforcement booked Hicklin at the York County Detention Center. The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.