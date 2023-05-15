One juvenile is in custody while Tega Cay Police are looking for another one connected to a car theft and traffic stop Sunday.

TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One juvenile is in custody while Tega Cay Police are looking for another one connected to a car theft and traffic stop Sunday.

Authorities say they got a report of a stolen Kia Optima car from Gastonia, N.C. around 2 a.m.

By 3 p.m., they located the vehicle on Gold Hill Road and stopped it on Windjammer Drive.

The juvenile driver took off during the traffic stop and hit a tree after losing control. Both juveniles fled with York County Sheriff’s deputies and the Tega Cay K9 team capturing the driver.

Authorities said the juvenile passenger stole a handgun from the vehicle and set up a 3-mile radius to find the suspect. The York County Sheriff’s K9 unit determined that someone picked up the suspect. Later, they found articles of clothing from the suspects but not the firearm.

Police urge residents who come across the discarded firearm in the area to call 911 immediately and not move the object.

Authorities charged the juvenile driver with failing to stop for blue light, possessing burglary tools, and possessing a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000. Officers took the driver to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Detectives are currently working on apprehending the second juvenile. The passenger of the vehicle had on a red shirt, black shorts, and no shoes. No other description is available.

If you have any information to assist detectives, please call the TCPD non-emergency line at 803-548-0340.