TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tega Cay is implementing a new ordinance policy to keep events and large gatherings safer from a potential violent threat.

“We believe that this ordinance is an important step in making Tega Cay a safer community for everyone.”

The city said the ordinance requires metal detectors and bag searches at all permitted events with the intention of protecting citizens from any potential harm.

“The use of metal detectors and bag searches is a common practice at major sporting events, concerts, and other public gatherings. It is a proven way to deter crime and ensure the safety of all attendees.”

City officials said the implementation of the ordinance will be done with the city’s police chief in an efficient and effective manner and with respect to the privacy of those attending events.