TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tega Cay officials want to install a safety system called rectangular rapid flashing beacon systems (RRFBS) on about eight roadways in the city in hopes it will prevent accidents.

“I have seen several near misses,” Mayor Chris Gray said. “And when I say several, we’re into the two-dozen or so near misses that we’ve had. What they’re meant to do is alert motorists that you do have a pedestrian in the crosswalk.”

Some of the roadways are owned by the state, so city staff had to request permission from the S.C. Department of Transportation for the right of way in order to purchase, install and maintain RRFBS throughout the city.

But transportation officials denied the request saying:

SCDOT did conduct a traffic study at this location and determined that the intersection did not meet the standards or requirements for rapid flashing beacons. In 2019, (Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study) did an independent study and made the same recommendation. There are other countermeasures and safety improvements that could be considered, such as increased lighting and removing trees in the sight line. We will continue to work closely with local officials on those safety enhancements. — S.C. Department of Transportation

Gray says the city even offered to pay for the installation itself but was unsuccessful in changing the department’s mind. Gray says previous city councils have been lobbying for the same systems for the last six years.

One of the locations the city wants to add the system is between two neighborhoods on Gardendale Road that share a pool.

“So this summer, the kids are out of school,” Gray said. “Naturally, they’re going to want to cross the road to get to the pool. So in crossing the road to get to the pool, we need to have a system that’s safe for them to do so.”

Transportation officials offered safety improvements like increased lighting and removing trees in the sight line and slowing speedy drivers.

The city says they’re working to complete those requests and asking drivers to help them out by slowing down.

“Everybody wants to be out in the weather, walking, biking and hiking,” Gray said. “So we want to make sure that our pedestrians and our public do that safely.”

On Friday, May 5, the city will host its biannual walk, bike and run to school. Gray says with no systems to help folks get across the road makes it even more dangerous.

“So what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to encourage SCDOT to help us, help our people, to be safer,” he said.