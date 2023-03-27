NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three children were killed in an “active shooter” situation at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade.

The fire department said medics were treating “multiple patients,” and the total number of people injured was not immediately clear.

The ages of the children killed were also not immediately released.

Nashville police reported that officers “engaged” the shooter, who is dead. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

ATF Nashville also said they are responding to the scene to assist the MNPD.

A reunification area has been established at Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.