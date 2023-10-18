This story has been updated to reflect a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams, a former Johnson City businessman wanted on several felony charges including child rape, drug charges and sexual assault, escaped police custody in Greene County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), Williams escaped custody at 7:30 a.m. during prisoner transport. Williams was transported by the Laurel County Kentucky Jail to the U.S. District Court in Greeneville to appear on production of child pornography charges, U.S. Marshals said.

Williams was last seen in the Summer Street area of Greeneville around 8:30 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported. Williams’ head has been shaven, and he is wearing “jail-type” clothes, police report.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene and assisting in the search.

“Williams is desperate to escape custody and has attempted previously,” the U.S. Marshal flyer said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

All Greeneville City Schools are on a precautionary lockdown due to the escape. Students and staff are safe and the lockdown is purely precautionary, the school district said.

On July 23, Williams allegedly tried to escape from the Washington County Detention Center. On Aug. 10, Williams pleaded not guilty to the attempted escape charge.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 state Bryce McKenzie, Williams’ second attorney, filed a sealed motion to withdraw from his case on Oct. 13.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.