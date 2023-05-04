HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are asking for help locating an ‘endangered juvenile’ who may be in Virginia and was last seen leaving her high school in Charlotte over two months ago, according to the police department.

Leana Lang, 16, was reported missing by CMPD on Feb. 13, 2023, and was last seen leaving Olympic High School.

She is described as a black teenager with brown eyes, black hair (with braids/natural style), about 5’6″, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Leana Lang (Courtesy: Henrico Police) Leana Lang (Courtesy: Henrico Police) Leana Lang (Courtesy: Henrico Police)

Authorities say recent information indicates she may be in Henrico County, specifically the East Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike area.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Anyone with information is urged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.