YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A leading global provider of colocation data center infrastructure and related services announced Tuesday it will establish operations in York County.

QTS Data Centers’ (QTS) $1 billion investment is the company’s first South Carolina facility and will help establish a hub in York County.

Data centers power the internet and the digital economy while serving as an economic anchor in the areas where they operate.

“With QTS Data Centers establishing operations in York County, South Carolina continues to add to its already impressive technology industry,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “We celebrate their significant investment and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in York County and across the state.”

The QTS campus will be located near Hands Mill Highway and Campbell Road.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 set-aside grant to York County to help with the costs of the new site.

“QTS is pleased to announce our expansion in York County, SC with a new campus that supports growth for QTS and its partners,” Chad Williams, QTS Chief Executive Officer, said. “Our investment in York County is consistent with QTS’ strategy of securing access to infrastructure at scale in strategic markets to support accelerating demand from our hyperscale, enterprise, and government customer base. We look forward to partnering with the community along with local and state leadership, further enhancing South Carolina as a leading technology center.”