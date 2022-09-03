YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from Fort Mill.

An initial investigation revealed a Chevy pickup truck and a Nissan pickup truck that was towing a trailer were involved in a collision. The Nissan was attempting to enter I-77 and lost control and overturned before being struck by the Chevy, which was at the time traveling southbound on the interstate, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 51-year-old Chester resident James Laws was killed. This remains an active investigation.