ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County is one of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina, and that growth is attracting new businesses.

One business owner in downtown Rock Hill says the foot traffic has been great. Now Main Street is prepared to accept at least 10 new businesses.

“We moved in December of 2020, which some might think is a horrible time to move in,” said Sarah Vining, owner of Hickory Post. “But actually, our community has been super supportive of us.”

The downtown store specializes in home furniture, art and décor.

Vining says her business is thriving because of downtown’s great foot traffic and walkability.

“The holiday season is always wonderful and that’s just retail in general,” she said. “Sometimes we see dips after the holiday season just because the cash flow and households across our city are down, and summer tends to trend a little slower. But most of the time we are seeing great foot traffic in downtown Rock Hill.”

Rock Hill economic developers say downtown is gaining 10 new businesses. But there’s a trade-off next door to Vining.

Owners of the Overhead Station Gift Shop are shutting down after nearly 40 years, citing online sales competition and fewer customers coming through its doors.

“Since we’ve been here, I think there have been about four to five businesses in old town who have opened and closed and… retail is retail,” Vining said. “And you’ve got to pivot, and you’ve got to find what people want and what drives foot traffic to your store. And that can be a challenge.”

Vining says her business benefits from collectivity. The Hickory Post has 15 artists and entrepreneurs working in 6,000 square feet of space.

“There is a slogan that I always put on our Instagram that says, ‘Always buy a candle no matter where you go,’” she said. “Small businesses have to keep their lights on, and a great way for everybody to do that is to buy a small candle or anything that’s $20 or under. And that really this the small items are really what helps us keep the lights on.”