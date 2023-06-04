ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenage girl and man were killed when a pickup truck lost control and struck a lawnmower Saturday in Rock Hill, according to SC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, along Homestead Road.

Authorities said, Christopher Kernaghan, 32, of Rock Hill, was riding a lawn mower cutting grass when he was struck by a vehicle. Kernaghan was ejected and died at the scene.

Another person, Jessie Purser, of Richburg, 13, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. Troopers said she was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

SC Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.