According to Forbes Advisor, solar energy powers nearly a million North Carolina homes.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Silfab Solar– a leading solar panel manufacturer in North America- is expanding operations in York County, the company announced Tuesday.

Silfab Solar’s investment of $150 million will create 800 new jobs.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The company designs, engineers and manufactures its own brand of solar panels for both residential and commercial use.

Silfab Solar currently operates two U.S. facilities in Washington and one in Toronto, Canada.

The new York County facility will manufacture next-generation solar cell technology, boosting U.S. solar cell production.

“Silfab Solar selecting York County for a project that requires a highly skilled workforce shows that our workforce development investments are paying off in a big way,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Our people are South Carolina’s greatest resource, and we are confident they will help Silfab Solar thrive in its latest venture. Congratulations to Silfab Solar on this project and welcome to South Carolina.”

Silfab Solar plans to start operations at its 785,000-square-foot facility at 7149 Logistics Lane in Fort Mill in the third quarter of 2024.