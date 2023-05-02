COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two critical bills targeting drug overdoses may be at a standstill in South Carolina.

Today the group “Fentanyl Kills U” rallied on the state house steps urging lawmakers to pass the fentanyl trafficking and drug-induced homicide bills to prevent more deaths in the state.

“This is why we’re here today,” said Holly Alsobrooks. “All these people, all of these kids, have died from fentanyl. There are thousands more faces that aren’t here. We are representing the ones that are here today.”

She was nearly speechless as she held back tears. She’s been fighting this battle for three years.

Alsobrooks wants fentanyl outlawed in South Carolina. Her son, Cody James Bryant, was a victim of an accidental overdose in 2020. Now she’s fighting for the next potential victims of the drug.

She and other grieving family members took their fight to the State Capitol, hoping to push lawmakers finally to pass a fentanyl trafficking bill and drug-induced homicide bill.

Both bills have crossed over to the respective bodies, but lawmakers say they’re stalling because each side wants to claim responsibility for passing the bills.

“Well, while they’re deciding what names are on it, these names have to go on these posters daily,” Alsobrooks said. “We’re constantly putting names on these posters, putting names on walls, putting names on billboards while they’re debating what they’re going to do. How long does it take? This has been three years.”

Kat Orr’s daughter Izzy passed away in July 2017 from accidental fentanyl poisoning. Since then, she’s made it her mission to get a trafficking and drug-induced homicide bill passed.

“All these people behind me, they came after me,” Orr said. “They wouldn’t, that maybe they would; their loss wouldn’t have happened if somebody would’ve listened.”

State officials say the issue is clear; both bodies are in a political standoff.

“Politics is the hold-up. We just got to get past that. We need to pass a bill. We need the house to move. Reality is in the Senate. We’re trying to get some other house bills through. We need the house to take this up, and let’s get it done,” said York County Republican Senator Michael Johnson.

However, York County Senator Wes Climer (R), the primary sponsor of the senate’s trafficking bill, believes both bills will be passed by the end of legislation on May 12.

“The Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate, and the chairman of the Senate and House judiciary do come together and act like grownups and get this thing across the finish line and get it to the governor’s desk,” Climer said. “That’s where we are in the process.”

If the bill does not pass, before they adjourn for the year, the legislators typically pass a Sine Die resolution that outlines the things they can take up between May and January.

“As these ladies recognize, we’re running out of time. The good thing about this session is that we won’t a bill doesn’t die,” said York County Senator Tommy Pope (R). “At the end of this session, we got a two-year session, so we can take it up at the beginning of January, but I’d like to see it get done now.”

Another move lawmakers can make is a unanimous consent request to bring an issue onto the floor. Everyone must agree, but some lawmakers are against certain aspects of the bill, like the mandatory minimum sentencing for dealers.

“We’re going to try what we do and try to get it moving,” Pope said. “It’s just frustrating on something everybody agrees is such a problem, and then it gets bogged down in kind of legislative tactics.”