ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a missing woman was found in the woods off a York County road Friday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.

Amanda Karraker, 34, was identified as the person deceased.

She was initially reported missing on April 1; deputies advised that she left behind her purse, phone, and personal belongings after an argument.

Officials say they responded to the 2800 block of Sturgis Road in Rock Hill on May 5th to investigate a death at the location.

Upon arrival, they found Karraker’s body in a wooded area near the Green Earth Community on the Catawba Reservation. Foul play is not suspected, the report stated.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending; this remains an ongoing investigation.