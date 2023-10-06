YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bring it! That’s the message for York’s Household Hazardous Materials & Document Shredding Day.
The event takes place at the 220 block of Public Works Road off Highway 5 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officials are asking residents in York County to bring documents and hazardous materials around the house to be recycled.
Accepted items include:
- Oil-based plant
- Large quantities of motor oil
- Plant thinner
- Turpentine
- Mineral spirits
- Brake fluid
- Gas and oil mix
- pesticides
- Gasoline
- Household cleaners
- Fertilizer
- Drain openers
- Chemicals
With any questions, contact York County Collection & Recycling at (803) 628-3181.