YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bring it! That’s the message for York’s Household Hazardous Materials & Document Shredding Day.

The event takes place at the 220 block of Public Works Road off Highway 5 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Officials are asking residents in York County to bring documents and hazardous materials around the house to be recycled.

Accepted items include:

  • Oil-based plant
  • Large quantities of motor oil
  • Plant thinner
  • Turpentine
  • Mineral spirits
  • Brake fluid
  • Gas and oil mix
  • pesticides
  • Gasoline
  • Household cleaners
  • Fertilizer
  • Drain openers
  • Chemicals

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

With any questions, contact York County Collection & Recycling at (803) 628-3181.