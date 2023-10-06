YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bring it! That’s the message for York’s Household Hazardous Materials & Document Shredding Day.

The event takes place at the 220 block of Public Works Road off Highway 5 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Officials are asking residents in York County to bring documents and hazardous materials around the house to be recycled.

Accepted items include:

Oil-based plant

Large quantities of motor oil

Plant thinner

Turpentine

Mineral spirits

Brake fluid

Gas and oil mix

pesticides

Gasoline

Household cleaners

Fertilizer

Drain openers

Chemicals

With any questions, contact York County Collection & Recycling at (803) 628-3181.