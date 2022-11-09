YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who previously failed to appear on a case involving a sex misconduct with a minor was arrested, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On Halloween, deputies said that Phillip Lawson failed to appear for a 2020 criminal sexual misconduct case involving a minor. the trial was set to begin on October 17th.

A photo of him had been released and the sheriff said he was known for riding a moped with a trailer attached to it, records showed.

By Wednesday, Lawson had been taken into custody.