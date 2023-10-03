YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and his two young daughters were killed in a house fire in York over the weekend, according to those close to the family.

Authorities with the York County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, Oct. 1, to investigate the three deaths.

The house fire happened along Barron Park in York, authorities said.

Those killed in the fire have been identified as 27-year-old Bryan “B.J.” Patton Jr., 3-year-old Malayah Patton, and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

The deaths remain under investigation by the York City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina State Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner’s Office.