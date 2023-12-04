YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Clover man has been arrested after a four-month state and federal investigation into contracts related to residential home construction, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Joseph Novellino, 49. Credit: York County Sheriff’s Office

49-year-old Christian Joseph Novellino was arrested on Monday morning and charged with seven counts of breach of trust.

Novellino is the principal/owner-operator of Construction Up Homebuilders.

Multiple victims expressed concerns regarding contracts made with Novellino and Constructing Up for the building of several residential homes, officials said.

Allegations suggest minimal to no progress was made toward fulfilling the terms of the contracts.

The sheriff’s office says the victims were reportedly informed that the funds were unavailable or offered inadequate compensation.

“We are just now scratching the surface of the number of people affected by this investigation and this arrest,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We strongly feel there may be more people out there who were defrauded by Mr. Novellino and are committed to ensuring justice for all affected in this case.”

The investigation is ongoing and Novellino could face more charges.

Anyone who has been affected by construction fraud involving Novellino or Constructing Up is urged to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Detective Kimbrell at 803-628-3069.