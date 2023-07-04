CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Clover man says he’s been fighting with the town about maintaining one of two of main cemeteries there. He says the land hasn’t been kept up in years.

Christian Oglesby sweeps his grandmother’s grave every week — something he says he shouldn’t have to do so often.

He says his family has been begging the town of Clover to preserve the Woodside Cemetery. Although the grass isn’t regularly cut and there’s trash and debris on the land, the main issue is flooding.

“Say if it rains a week or two before, it should be dry everywhere else, right?” Oglesby described. “But you come over here and this place is drenched. So, if you walk over there by the by, the markers will start to sink into the ground. And I’m 105 pounds and I shouldn’t be making any sort of dent in that dirt.”

He says the side of the cemetery where his grandmother is buried has a stormwater drainage issue from an unfinished project from years ago. He tells Queen City News that water pools on the headstones and in the ditches and has improper drainage.

“It’s eroded so much of the water or so much of the dirt underneath the pipe that the water just stays in there,” Oglesby said. “And that’s probably four or five inches deep right now. And that’s been stagnant for at least a week.”

He said there has been some action taken, but it hasn’t been enough.

“Eventually they came through, did a little bit of work to it, kind of leveled it out right there,” Oglesby said. “But for about the first six or seven months, just covered in water, not just my grandmother’s plot, all these over here, Sergeant Wyatt, formerly of Tega Cay Police Department… all these right here along this ditch, all underwater, pretty much maybe an inch or two. But it would sit there for days and days and days and, you know, say we have a dry spell, doesn’t rain for a week, we would come back out and still swampy.”

He walked our crew through the cemetery saying it’s just this one area with issues. Plots located across the road, have cut grass, less trash, and no flooding.

“There shouldn’t be a difference between these two,” he explained. “You come through here, you can walk through here and in this and it rained yesterday and this is already dry for the most part.”

He says he’s reached out to the town for the last four years, asking for more information about the responsibility of maintaining the cemetery.

“My aunt calls, emails, goes to the town hall, and every time we’d go, they would just kind of give us a non-answer just to placate us,” he continued.

According to the Clover website, Woodside Cemetery is not a perpetual care cemetery, making the regulations different. The town owns the cemetery. Their website says:

“The grounds are maintained by Town crews or contracted labor. Maintenance activities include grass cutting, debris removal, and periodic pruning of shrubs and trees. The Town is under no obligation to maintain any set standard for care and upkeep of cemetery grounds. Complete cleaning of all graves will be conducted in March and October of each year and at other times as needed. All flowers and decorations will be removed and disposed of at these times.” Town of Clover

Oglesby’s family just wants it fixed.

“We want to be able to come out, spend time with our grandmothers to come out and visit without having to be angry,” he said. “Just disappointed, angry, sad. If we traded places she’d done the same thing for me and just coming out here. I know that she can’t rest in peace, being surrounded by this, you know, by this mud, this swamp, this trash everywhere.”