CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Clover School District is operating on a two-hour delay after a water main break early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The school district said a significant water main break happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 321. The cut in the line was reportedly to a twenty-foot section of the main pipeline that services the town of Clover.

Water was shut off while repairs are being made to the line. The Town of Clover will “likely” have a boil notice for up to two days, officials added.

Bus pick-up times and start times will be pushed back by two hours. Elementary school will start at 9:30 a.m., middle school will start at 10 a.m., and high school will start at 11 a.m.

The district will also provide bottled water to all schools that are impacted by a boil water advisory.

The only schools within the district that are not affected by the main break are Bethany Elementary, Crowders Creek Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, and Oakridge Middle School.

Town officials said the break had been repaired around 8:30 a.m. and encouraged residents to boil water before consuming it.