ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A piece of concrete fell from the I-77 overpass bridge deck onto a road in Rock Hill Wednesday, according to SCDOT.

The incident was reported on June 21, 2023, around 10:50 a.m. on Celanese Road near Cherry Road.

I-77 bridge repairs (Courtesy: SCDOT)

Officials say the concrete came from a patched section of the bridge deck. Crews responded immediately, working through the night to make a ‘rapid repair’ to the bridge.

All lanes were opened at around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, SCDOT reported.

“It is not uncommon for surface patches to experience issues, especially during heavy rains,” wrote Kelly Moore, SCDOT’s director of public engagement. “The road and bridge are open and safe for travel – this was surface damage, not structural damage.”

Moore advised maintenance crews continuously monitor road conditions, making repairs like this as necessary.