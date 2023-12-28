FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a train car fire along the tracks in a busy area of Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located in the vicinity of White Street and Spratt Street. Fort Mill Police said the roads will be closed in this area temporarily on Thursday as workers clear the scene.

Video was shared with Queen City News from viewer Hannah Stackhouse of the scene.

“The material on the railcar is nonhazardous and there is no immediate danger to the public. Please use the Fort Mill Bypass to avoid traffic delays,” Fort Mill police said.

The cause of the railcar fire remains under investigation.