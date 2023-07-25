ROCK HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anyone expecting large explosions coming from the old Carolina Panthers Training Facility site in Rock Hill was likely disappointed, as controlled blasting took place underground and on the facility that never was.

The blasting is one of the final signs that the training facility, half-built when the project was stopped in 2022, will not be making a return to the area.

The project, which was initially approved in 2019 to great fanfare, was stopped after Tepper Sports and Entertainment said the City of Rock Hill was not holding up its part of the deal on securing bonds for the property.

That led to a legal and public back-and-forth before a settlement was reached.

John McAllister, who works near the site, has been the view of the construction, and destruction, every day.

“I remember seeing the woods cleared, the roads cut, all the girders coming out of the ground and the blasting to begin the process,” he said.

There is still a question about what will happen with the facility property, now known as the Rock Hill Overlook.

State Representative Tommy Pope of York County noted that there is an Interstate-77 interchange that the area got out of the project, but noted his belief that the city wants to start from scratch for whoever may take the property.

“I think what the city is trying to do is to get back to ‘ground zero’ and make it a marketable piece of property moving forward,” Pope noted.

In a statement to Queen City News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the City of Rock Hill sent a statement.

“Demolition of the site began in February with the buildings fully disassembled in May. Today’s foundation blasting is another step to prepare the site for future development. Given its location on I-77, the new interchange to serve the site, and the great business climate we’ve cultivated, we’re confident its future use will include a significant investment, high-wage jobs and amenities for our entire community to enjoy.”