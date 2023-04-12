YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say they’re in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in the 2500 block of Tuckaway Road, roughly eight miles south of downtown Rock Hill.

They say the suspect was seen earlier today stealing a firearm at the Pinetuck Golf Course and running to his home nearby. Deputies say the suspect was released from jail yesterday for a separate charge.

Until the situation can be peacefully resolved by negotiators, Tuckaway Road will be closed in the area.