YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An apparent false call made to 911 Wednesday sent a swarm of York County deputies to a local home.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, the York City Dispatch 911 Center received a call stating that someone ‘just shot his wife and three kids’ and ‘had partners staged in the woods and on the roof of a house.’

Deputies said every 911 call is taken seriously and units responded accordingly.

“We came out here with everything we had,” the YCSO said in a released video.

Authorities responded to the home in the area of Kingsburry Road off HWY 49 in York. Following the response, the YCSO determined the call appeared to be fake and called it ‘swatting.’

‘Swatting,’ is when someone tricks an emergency service into sending a police response team to another person’s address.

“We had to do a lot of investigating…we had to go and talk to the people in the actual house that we were called to here on Kingsbury,” the YCSO explained in a released video.

The YCSO said this isn’t the first time their department has received a prank call like this. In September 2019, they had a similar fake call about a man who said: “he killed his girlfriend and was going to burn down his house.”