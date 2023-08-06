YORK COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after a single-car crash on S.C. Highway-55, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, near Deal Road, about 10 miles west of Clover, S.C.

According to authorities, the driver of a 1999 Honda Accord was driving North on S.C. Highway-55 when they ran off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver died from their injuries. No one else was in the car.