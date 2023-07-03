YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drowning victim has been identified as a man who had been missing for nearly a week in York County, the York County Coronoer’s Office announced.

The body of Patrick Pellegrino, 50, was found on Saturday on Harmony Road after officials responded to calls regarding a drowning death. Pellegrino had previously been reported missing last Wednesday and had not been seen alive since June 24th, according to the coroner’s office.

A toxicology and autopsy report is scheduled.