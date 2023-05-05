YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews responded to reports of an airplane that crash landed in the Catawba River Friday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and emergency personnel responded to an area along Charlie Horse Road in Rock Hill.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
The York County Sheriff’s Office reports that the pilot and passenger are OK and out of the plane. The aircraft is still in the river towards the Lancaster County side.
No word on what caused the crash landing at this time. The FAA has been notified and has taken over the investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.