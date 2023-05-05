YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews responded to reports of an airplane that crash landed in the Catawba River Friday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to an area along Charlie Horse Road in Rock Hill.

Crews in water, the plan now is to keep the plane mostly intact (with door off) and place rafts under each wing to float it down the river and pull it out via a boat ramp @Queen_City_News @BrianFox46 @MayCayBeeler pic.twitter.com/ugheFsIcAO — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) May 5, 2023

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The York County Sheriff’s Office reports that the pilot and passenger are OK and out of the plane. The aircraft is still in the river towards the Lancaster County side.

Queen City News

Queen City News

Photo: Lesslie VFD with York County OEM/YCSO

Queen City News

No word on what caused the crash landing at this time. The FAA has been notified and has taken over the investigation.