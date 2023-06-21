ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – About 150 extinct native corn seeds were discovered and brought home to Rock Hill in May 2023, The Catawba Nation announced Wednesday.

The Catawba sweet corn seeds will be housed with the Natural Resources Division. Tribal leaders say they’ve been searching for its ancestral seeds for years.

Catawba sweet corn seeds (Courtesy: The Catawba Nation)

The seeds were found through Lea Zeise, a Braiding the Sacred nonprofit member, and Aaron Baumgardner, the CIN director of Natural Resources.

Zeise and other members of her nonprofit traveled to Oklahoma to pick up over 2,000 different containers of native seeds, according to tribal officials. While cleaning the seeds, Zeise said she found Catawba sweet corn.

“I was excited and thought, ‘I know Catawba’s who are growing corn;’ because I know Aaron and Marvin (Bouknight) and the team who has been working hard to restore the corn,” Zeise said.

Baumgardner explained the delicacy of regrowing the crop.

“[W]e want this corn to be something that survives, but we have the understanding that it might not since the seeds were last grown in 1988,” Baumgardner said. “The seeds are very old.”