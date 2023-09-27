ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two dogs were killed and 19 people have been displaced following a large apartment fire in Rock Hill that damaged 12 units, authorities said.
The fire happened overnight at an apartment complex located at 1268 Stoneypointe Drive.
Queen City News was at the scene early Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, where a strong odor was noticeable and substantial damage was observed.
No tenants or firefighters were injured in the fire. The American Red Cross is currently assisting residents impacted by the blaze.
The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation at this time.
