ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two dogs were killed and 19 people have been displaced following a large apartment fire in Rock Hill that damaged 12 units, authorities said.

The fire happened overnight at an apartment complex located at 1268 Stoneypointe Drive.

Queen City News was at the scene early Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, where a strong odor was noticeable and substantial damage was observed.

Rock Hill Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 1268 Stoneypointe Lane last night. The fire damaged 12 units and displaced 19 residents. No civilians or firefighters were injured. There were 2 dogs that were found deceased in one apartment. pic.twitter.com/CFef0XrNFx — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) September 27, 2023

No tenants or firefighters were injured in the fire. The American Red Cross is currently assisting residents impacted by the blaze.

The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation at this time.