YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man is facing several charges for distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material, according to the SC Attorney General.

Edward Walick, 45, of Fort Mill, has been charged with the following:

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Walick.

Walick was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 20. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each count charged, authorities said.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.