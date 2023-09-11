ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people have been hospitalized after suspects misidentified them as intended targets in a weekend shooting, Rock Hill Police said.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, near Fairway Circle and Brunswick Drive.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

A vehicle was found in front of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saluda Road with the driver-side door open and a 25-year-old man was in the front passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the police report.

Medic transported him to an area medical center in critical condition. Officers at the scene then learned three other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds including a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old. Those injuries were non-life-threatening, Rock Hill PD said.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting originated from a home along Brunswick Drive and stemmed from an earlier gathering down the street.

Rock Hill Police said Jaryrin Hemphill, 20, and Jakai Johnson, 20, were identified as the suspects, who were not at the gathering but watched and then misidentified the victims as people from a previous altercation they were involved with.

Both men face multiple charges including attempted murder.