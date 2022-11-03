YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An area highway was partially shut down Thursday following a police chase and arrest, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a vehicle near HWY 5 and Shiloh Road Thursday afternoon. The driver had active arrest warrants, they said, and a police chase began.

The person was believed to be alone in the vehicle armed with a large knife, according to the YCSO. Negotiators worked to take the suspect into custody safely.

HWY 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP Gas Station to HWY 49 was closed. To help keep traffic moving deputies diverted cars through the Publix parking lot, the YCSO said.

“We will get traffic moving ASAP,” the YCSO said.

A wrecker was on the way to get the car towed from the area and get traffic flowing again.