YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials made an announcement Monday in regard to a “years-long” investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

In York County, where a press conference is about to get underway about a year-long drug trafficking investigation. Updates in this thread. pic.twitter.com/K1lmSNUUWT — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) October 24, 2022

Authorities said the investigation centered on an organization responsible for manufacturing and trafficking fentanyl-based pills and powder.

Several members of the South Carolina legislature including U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham were in attendance. “There’s enough fentanyl here to kill everyone in South Carolina, twice,” Graham said. He compared the deadly drug to weapons of mass destruction.

Six arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains open and York County Sheriff said he won’t yet link this trafficking investigation with a larger cartel.