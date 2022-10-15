QUEEN CITY NEWS – Gastonia Police are investigating a report that was filed with them of a stolen freight-like container from a construction company site out of York County.

Officers said the incident occurred around midnight Wednesday at Purcell Construction. The police report lists the business as being located in Clover, however, the business lists this site as being located in Fort Mill, A large, 8X20 matte gray Conex container filled with water line plumbing supplies was taken. It is unclear at this time how exactly the container was taken or if there is surveillance video. The value of the container is listed as over $109,000 in the police report.

There is no suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.