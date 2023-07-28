ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed, and another was taken into surgery for injuries he sustained in a Rock Hill shooting Friday morning, according to the police department.

Maurice Burris Jr. (Courtesy: Rock Hill Police Department)

Maurice Burris Jr., 25, was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Unlawful carrying of a handgun

Police say the incident happened July 28, 2023, around 10:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Flint Hill Street near South Heckle Boulevard.

Originally, authorities responded to the street for a disorderly call; however, while en route, officers say dispatch updated the call to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded to the scene, and the 26-year-old was later pronounced deceased.

The 21-year-old victim was taken into surgery for his injuries. Burris was found at his residence nearby and taken into custody without incident.