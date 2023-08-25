YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, and ran from the scene with no shoes overnight.
Authorities say they’re looking for a man in the Tirzah area Friday morning. Deputies say they stopped him in a vehicle.
At one point, the man took off from the traffic stop and crashed at the end of Pursley Dairy Rd. Deputies say he’s barefoot.
Authorities are urging the public to call 911. They believe he is not armed.