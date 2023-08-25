York County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, and ran from the scene with no shoes overnight. (YCSO)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, and ran from the scene with no shoes overnight.

Authorities say they’re looking for a man in the Tirzah area Friday morning. Deputies say they stopped him in a vehicle.

NOTICE: Deputies & K9 are in the Tirzah area looking for this person who sped off from a traffic stop & crashed at the end of Pursley Dairy Rd. He’s a black male, about 6 ft. tall, 200 lbs. He’s barefoot. We don’t believe he is armed. If you see him call 911. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/aFftmFbert — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 25, 2023

At one point, the man took off from the traffic stop and crashed at the end of Pursley Dairy Rd. Deputies say he’s barefoot.

Authorities are urging the public to call 911. They believe he is not armed.