YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been charged in connection to two burglaries at local businesses overnight, authorities said.

The first break-in occurred just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at The Mercantile along East White Street. Police said the suspect, later identified as Robert Jones Jr., 66, had used a brick to break the glass on the side door to enter before he escaped.

Several hours later just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm along West Main Street at Two Scoops. As officers got to the business, they found the front door shattered.

Surveillance obtained from both businesses showed a man wearing khaki pants, white shoes, and a yellow jacket at one location, and a different jacket at the second location.

Throughout the day Rock Hill officers searched the downtown area. An officer noticed a man who fit the description of the suspect in the surveillance footage on East Main Street.

Following a field interview, police said they were able to confirm Jones Jr. as the suspect.

Jones Jr. has been charged with two counts of burglary.