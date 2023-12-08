ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are seeking a man wanted for armed robbery from an incident that occurred Friday, Dec. 8.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Zaquiel Little is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery high and aggravated, third-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say the incident took place on Edenvale Road east of Rock Hill.

Little is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. Deputies say he may be in the Charlotte area.