YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting out of Fairfield County, SC was captured Wednesday in York County, the YCSO said.

Deputies, negotiators, and SWAT are in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive and Brittany Lane in Fort Mill.

“We just took a person into custody wanted for a shooting out of Fairfield County, SC. We will be there for a while longer while we search the house,” the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.