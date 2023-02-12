LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing, autistic nine-year-old was found Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child was reported missing around 11:00 a.m. in front of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies say he was found ‘hiding in the church building’ around 2:10 p.m.

Authorities conducted several searches of the building before locating him in a small classroom.