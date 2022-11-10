YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson CRV Wednesday has been captured Thursday in York County, officials said.

Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

Ostwalt was serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released on July 27, 2023.

Ostwalt also faces unrelated pending charges of breaking and entering, authorities said.

Ostwalt was captured in York County, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon. He will be returned to North Carolina where he will face additional escape charges.