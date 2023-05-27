YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who went missing in York County earlier this month was found dead Friday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday.

Fort Mill resident Kevin Eby, 50, was last seen by his wife on May 14th at his home. He had been driving a 2011 Nissan Versa. The sheriff’s office said he suffered from Huntington’s Disease, which cause brain cells to break down over time leading to the loss of movement, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

His body was found in Richburg, South Carolina by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no mention of foul play and this remains an active investigation.