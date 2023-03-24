FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The two York County men who were reported missing Sunday were found dead, according to a report Friday from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The deaths of Jeffery Hawbecker and William Stegall are under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s Office after the investigation is complete.

The two were last known to be together on March 19. The sheriff’s office said Hawbecker went to Stegall’s house for an unknown reason and Hawbecker’s Jeep was found on the side of the road March 20 near Stegall’s home with his keys and cellphone still inside.

The phone reportedly last showed as active at Ballard Lane in Fort Mill.